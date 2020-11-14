Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.20 ($21.41).

HHFA opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 52 week high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

