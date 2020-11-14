Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.20 ($21.41).

Shares of HHFA opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.24. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 12-month high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

