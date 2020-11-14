Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.20 ($21.41).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.32 and a 200 day moving average of €15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit