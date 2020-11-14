Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Hanger has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanger by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hanger by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Hanger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hanger by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

