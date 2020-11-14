Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.16 ($179.01).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.53.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

