Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.15. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is 19.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

