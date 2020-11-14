Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,119,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harrow Health by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.