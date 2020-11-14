Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Harsco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
