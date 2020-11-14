Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Harsco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.