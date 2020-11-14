Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

HWKN opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 61.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

