HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $371.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,553 shares of company stock valued at $309,737.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

