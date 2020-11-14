HC Wainwright Downgrades 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. Roth Capital upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

155675 has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.57, for a total value of C$539,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,876.41. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total value of C$1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,110 shares in the company, valued at C$5,076,136.80. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,875 over the last 90 days.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

