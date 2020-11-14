HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply follows a balanced capital-allocation strategy. The company uses its cash flow for improving organic growth capabilities, executing acquisitions, repaying debts and repurchasing shares. Notably, exiting the first half of fiscal 2020, its free cash flow increased 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from signs of recovery in multifamily, healthcare and institutional businesses. However, year to date, HD Supply’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, weakness in the hospitality business, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, remains a major concern for the company. Also, it refrained from providing financial projections for the fiscal third quarter and the full year. In addition, high debt levels may inflate the company’s financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in HD Supply by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,818,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,179,000 after purchasing an additional 196,536 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HD Supply by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,021,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,094,000 after purchasing an additional 835,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in HD Supply by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,294,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in HD Supply by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 601,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

