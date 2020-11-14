Head-To-Head Analysis: AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AeroVironment and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 5 0 2.83 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $86.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 9.26% 7.30% 6.48% AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $367.30 million 5.33 $41.07 million $1.84 44.14 AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 562.78 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also provides small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

