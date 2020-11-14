Head-To-Head Comparison: Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) vs. WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stratex Oil & Gas and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 7 18 0 2.72

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 65.64%. Given WPX Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and WPX Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.48 $256.00 million $0.33 18.36

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. As of March 31, 2015, it owned an interest in 86 wells, as well as holds approximately 35,317 net leasehold acres in Sheridan, Montana; Williams, Billings, Divide, Mountrail, and Stark Counties, North Dakota; and Weld County, Colorado, Central Kansas, Central Utah and Zavala County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 528 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

