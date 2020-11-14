Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €0.65 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €0.79 ($0.93).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) stock opened at €0.65 ($0.76) on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of €1.37 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.61.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

