Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s (HLTOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLTOY. Barclays lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $7.07 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

