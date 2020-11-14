HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

HFG opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €15.84 ($18.64) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.39.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

