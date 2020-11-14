Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €102.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

HEN3 stock opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

