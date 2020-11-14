Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.34 and its 200-day moving average is €85.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

