Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

