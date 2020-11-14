Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

