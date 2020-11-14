Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

HEN3 stock opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €89.34 and its 200 day moving average is €85.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

