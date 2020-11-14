Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NYSE HXL opened at $45.50 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Hexcel by 126.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 70.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

