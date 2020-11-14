High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

PCF opened at $7.74 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $101,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $941,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $44,810.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $703,920 over the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

