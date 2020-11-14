Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

