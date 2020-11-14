HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $218.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

