HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 19,707.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 191.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.83.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,742,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.