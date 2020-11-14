HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.
In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.