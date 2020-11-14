HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE LUV opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

