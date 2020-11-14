HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

