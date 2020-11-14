HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 250.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $508.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,573 shares of company stock worth $33,744,452 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.