HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

