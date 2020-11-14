HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

