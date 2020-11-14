HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,084 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 229.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

CGC opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

