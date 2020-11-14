HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,212 shares of company stock worth $9,506,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

