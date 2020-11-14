HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.