HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $59,283,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $83,443,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $235.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

