HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

