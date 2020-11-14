HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Align Technology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Align Technology by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $457.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.