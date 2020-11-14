HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

