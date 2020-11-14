HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $333.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

