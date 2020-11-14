HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of EW stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,664,881 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

