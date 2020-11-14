HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 732 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.