HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

