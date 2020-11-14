HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HQI opened at $8.81 on Friday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. HireQuest had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

