Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

