HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

HFC opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 121,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

