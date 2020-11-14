Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.34. 384,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 234,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.76.

