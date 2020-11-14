HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

HBH opened at €83.20 ($97.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.82. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 52-week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

