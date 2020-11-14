Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBMD. TheStreet cut Howard Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

